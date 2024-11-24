Bobby Lashley Gets Dominant Victory Over Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear

Bobby Lashley had his first singles match in AEW tonight at Full Gear and defeated a former World Champion in Swerve Strickland. Lashley dominated Swerve for the first part of the match, until Swerve finally got some offense in. He hit Lashley with a Swerve Stomp through the announce table, then a house call and another stomp in the ring, only to get two. Eventually, Lashley speared Swerve through the barricade, then got him back in the ring and hit a spear, then the Hurt Lock for the victory.

After the match, Lashley also put Prince Nana in the Hurt Lock.