Bobby Lashley Claims GUNTHER Backed Out of a Match With Him

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that he wanted a match with GUNTHER but revealed that the RAW star backed out of facing him. The two could have potentially met in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, but Lashley was pulled due to injury. He was replaced by Angelo Dawkins.

Lashley said: “One person that I’d like to get my hands on because they’ve kept us really far apart for so long is Gunther. [Hosts bring up what Gunther did to Sheamus] Oh, yeah, I’m really nervous about that [laughs]. I’m not the one…look, I’ve asked for this matchup several times. I even asked him. He didn’t want to. He backed out.”