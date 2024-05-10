wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Claims GUNTHER Backed Out of a Match With Him
May 10, 2024 | Posted by
During an appearance on the latest episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that he wanted a match with GUNTHER but revealed that the RAW star backed out of facing him. The two could have potentially met in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament, but Lashley was pulled due to injury. He was replaced by Angelo Dawkins.
Lashley said: “One person that I’d like to get my hands on because they’ve kept us really far apart for so long is Gunther. [Hosts bring up what Gunther did to Sheamus] Oh, yeah, I’m really nervous about that [laughs]. I’m not the one…look, I’ve asked for this matchup several times. I even asked him. He didn’t want to. He backed out.”
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Tony Khan at AEW Dynamite, Plans for Top Programs
- Tonga Twins Announce Exit From WOW – Women of Wrestling, Claim Promotion Is ‘Evil’
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino
- Ric Flair Further Comments On Restaurant Incident, Says He Was Wrong For Getting Angry