Bobby Lashley Hangs Out With Batista, Says He Can Get a Title Shot If He Returns

Bobby Lashley and Batista got together recently, and Lashley said he’d happily grant the WWE alum a title shot if he returns. Lashley posted pictures of himself and the actor/wrestler from outside of an eatery in Tampa, as you can see below.

Lashley wrote:

“So good seeing my good friend @davebautista. And Yes I will give you a title shot if you ever return! Nevertheless Congrats on all your successes brotha”

Batista last hit the WWE ring at WrestleMania 35, losing a No Holds Barred match to Triple H. He has said he’s retired from the ring consistently ever since.