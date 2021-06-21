wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Gets Help From MVP, Retains Title At WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Bobby Lashley got a little help from MVP to beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell, using the most brutal of finishers: a roll-up. Lashley rolled up McIntyre to retain the WWE Champion in the main event of the show after MVP, who had gotten into the cage after it was opened to let a new ref in, grabbed McIntyre and prevented him from hitting a Claymore Kick. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Lashley’s title reign now stands at 112 days, having won the title from The Miz on the March 1st, 2021 episode of Raw. Our coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
Hell returns.@DMcIntyreWWE vs. @fightbobby for the #WWEChampionship is RIGHT NOW LIVE at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/Qzv6gaULOX
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
⚔️ HERE ⚔️ WE ⚔️ GO ⚔️#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/1kk0K8U7hc
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
It's time for THE ALL MIGHTY to step inside #HellInACell for the first time.
And he looks ready.#HIAC @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/bYi5WoNpcT
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
LOCKED IN, literally and mentally.#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3Oub2IhKX5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
Cell, meet @fightbobby. Bobby Lashley, meet cell. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/6J2834ezu8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
Man on a mission.#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/REorJ9FDFt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
AAAAAAAAAAND DOWN WE GO.#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/8liiJp9luC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
Simply doing whatever it takes. #HIAC
Stream @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @fightbobby LIVE on @peacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/kJEdiLRo7U pic.twitter.com/HEMMHNx2xb
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
The #WWEChampion @fightbobby is quickly learning what #HIAC is all about. pic.twitter.com/QGWtMKhyGN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
NEXT. LEVEL.#HIAC @DMcIntyreWWE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/WhfSVzArfH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
HOW DARE @The305MVP?!@DMcIntyreWWE is IRATE as #HIAC continues streaming LIVE on @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/LkeSNKyMMX
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
Q: How does one break the #HurtLock? #HIAC
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Hurt lock ➡️ TABLE! 😱#HIAC #WWETitle @DMcIntyreWWE @fightbobby @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/niN6K4SR50
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
As long as #TheAllMighty @fightbobby is #WWEChampion, @DMcIntyreWWE will NOT get another opportunity at the title. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/se9LbZP9hn
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
