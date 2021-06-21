Bobby Lashley Gets Help From MVP, Retains Title At WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

Bobby Lashley got a little help from MVP to beat Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell in a Cell, using the most brutal of finishers: a roll-up. Lashley rolled up McIntyre to retain the WWE Champion in the main event of the show after MVP, who had gotten into the cage after it was opened to let a new ref in, grabbed McIntyre and prevented him from hitting a Claymore Kick. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Lashley’s title reign now stands at 112 days, having won the title from The Miz on the March 1st, 2021 episode of Raw. Our coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.