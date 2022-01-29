Bobby Lashley Hopes To Do More With Brock Lesnar After Royal Rumble Tonight

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Bobby Lashley said that he hopes to do more with Brock Lesnar in the WWE after their match at the Royal Rumble. This will be the first singles match between the two, and is something Lashley had been wanting for years. Here are highlights:

On believing in Vince McMahon’s vision: “Sometimes you don’t always see what Vince’s vision is, but ultimately he has a reason for it. And instead of trying to fight it, you’ve got to kind of understand where he’s coming from. Is there a chance that the Hurt Business comes back together? You never know. And that’s not a spoiler or anything like that, anything can happen in this business. You know there’s always things that change. There’s things that pull you apart. There’s things there that bring you together. So I’m not opposed to anything right now as you can see with the things that I’ve done since I’ve been back. I’m pretty much an, ‘Okay, let’s make it happen’ kind of guy.”

On working with Brock Lesnar: “When you get in that ring with the crowd, it’s a blast, man. So me moving forward, having the match with Brock, I hope we get to do a lot more with each other. Roman, Seth, Kevin, I would even revisit old feuds that I had before because I’ve changed in the business and other people have changed in the business. So I’m just excited about everything right now, man. Right now I’m blessed and I’m happy to be in the position that I am and I want to keep everything rolling.”