Bobby Lashley On A Potential Hurt Business Reunion In WWE, Why He Thinks Faction Got Over With Fans

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Bobby Lashley discussed his on-screen split from MVP, a potential Hurt Business reunion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Bobby Lashley on his on-screen split from MVP: “I think Omos needed something. If it would have been me and MVP going after Omos, it would’ve looked a little weird. He wouldn’t have had as much momentum or a reason without MVP. For me, in the business now, it’s a little different. Before, I had Booker T, JBL, Fit Finlay, William Regal, and the list goes on that helped me when I was coming up. Now, I’m that guy. MVP is that guy, Shelton Benjamin is that guy. All of us are kind of that guy. When we were the Hurt Business, it was perfect because we were able to work with Riddle, Apollo [Crews], Ricochet, and all these different guys. And now Omos is there. Omos was kind of drifting on his own. If you look at the roster, it was who can you put Omos with to elevate him to the next level? Or who can get him that real heat he needs to get? Unfortunately, it had to be MVP.”

On a potential Hurt Business reunion: “You know what, I was thinking about what could happen to actually bring us together, and I thought about this the other day. I was like, if [MVP] made Omos too dangerous where he couldn’t contain him anymore, and Omos turned on him, he would need somebody to help him. There’s only one person that can beat Omos. I may need some help. You’ve got Cedric [Alexander], you’ve got Shelton [Benjamin], you have MVP. We could take [Omos] down and we’re babyfaces again. They would love us.”

On why he thinks the Hurt Business got over with the fans: “One thing we did as The Hurt Business is we made [Riddle] want to fight. When you go against me, when I hit you, you’re down. I bring out the fight in people. From Apollo to all these different guys, I made them fight. That was the big thing with the Hurt Business. That was my responsibility, and that’s my responsibility going forward….Cedric was so smooth and so flashy. When we brought him to the Hurt Business, that’s what we kept saying. ‘Stop doing that.’ MVP is yelling at the ring, ‘Stop doing that fancy stuff. We don’t care about that. Grab him and hold him and throw him down and just beat him.’ His game changed a little and he was fitting into our gameplan and faction the right way because we were about hurting people. You grab them, and you beat them up. I’d like to guess that’s why it go over so well.”

