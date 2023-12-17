Bobby Lashley Says The Hurt Business Was a ‘Special Time’ For Him

Bobby Lashley recently looked back at his time in The Hurt Business, noting it was a “special time” for the whole group. Lashley recently spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his time in Hurt Business: “Of course, I have a special place in my heart for the original Hurt Business. We fought, and scraped, and clawed trying to get everyone together. That was such a special time for us.”

On the group having its heyday during the pandemic: “In my opinion, and this is just me talking, we have to give some respect to the people that were putting in the work at the time when we needed it. [T]he pandemic was a really awful time for everyone. And the Hurt Business, we were running the show. We were doing everything.”