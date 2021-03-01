wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Hypes His WWE Title Match With The Miz Tonight On RAW
March 1, 2021 | Posted by
The Miz is set to make his first WWE title defense since becoming champion at Elimination Chamber, when he faces Bobby Lashley tonight on RAW. Lashley took to Twitter to hype up the bout.
Tomorrow. #AndNew #WWERaw @WWE pic.twitter.com/9OV9qRLfbA
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 1, 2021
Outside of the title match, this week’s episode will also see the first appearance of Drew McIntyre since he lost the belt.
