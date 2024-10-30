Bobby Lashley Shares Idea For Feud With GUNTHER, Thinks It Could Have Teased ‘Racial Tension’

In an interview with the Lame Guys podcast (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley shared an idea for a feud with GUNTHER in WWE that he thinks could have been a ‘huge’ one. He noted that it could have teased ‘racial tension’ and ‘toed the line’.

He said: “I called Gunther out, I should have wrestled Gunther. ‘Oh, I don’t think it’s the right time.’ What the fuck are you talking about? Cody, why aren’t you…me. If you have to beat me, beat me. I’m the obstacle that you should overcome, not your buddy. It’s not anything harping on any of these guys, but that’s what wrestling is about. It’s about overcoming those obstacles. Look for those challenges. ‘Can I have a good match against this guy?’ That’s a challenge. There are certain people you can have a match with right now and you’re going to have a great match. Seth (Rollins), AJ (Styles), you’ll have great matches with them. Take some of those guys you may not be able to have a good match with, and show that you can. That’s what we need to have a little bit more of. It’s not taking anything away from the champions, I think everybody is doing fantastic, I just wish I had I the opportunity to go against some of these guys and let the crowd see it. I think we were scared. ‘I don’t know if we want to have Bobby confront these guys.’ I don’t know if that was it. When Gunther was rolling, there was one thing I wanted to do with him, and everybody would have been like, ‘Ohhhhh.’ If we were still the Hurt Business, I was like, ‘I want to roll up on him, and I want Gunther to say, ‘People like you don’t deserve a chance at my title.” People would have been like, ‘What did he say?’ We would have toed that line. If you think about the German and these black dudes. ‘Is there a little bit of racial tension there?’ We didn’t have to go there, ‘What do you mean by ‘People like you.” He could be like, ‘Older guys in wrestling.’ The crowd would have been like, ‘Uhhh, did he say that?’ Then I was going to say, ‘I think you look familiar,’ and do one of these [Holds his thumb, indicating a mustache]. There it is! I don’t know if we could have went there, but if we could have. There are so many things you could toe the line with there, and it could have been a huge feud.“