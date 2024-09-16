Bobby Lashley Announces New Interview Series on His Youtube Channel

In a video posted to Youtube, Bobby Lashley announced a new interview series of videos called ‘Phenoms and Legends’. Lashley will talk to young athletes across the US who are at the top of their fields. The first episode, Lashely interviews 14-year-old Texas basketball player Vijay Keshaav, who just won MVP at the Middle School Nationals for the Class of 2029.

The announcement reads: “Bobby Lashley has always been a force to be reckoned with, even as a child. But one question always lingered: why? That curiosity is what sparked “Phenoms to Legends.” In this series, Bobby will travel across the country, interviewing some of the most talented kids in America. He’ll dive deep into their minds to uncover what drives them, how they conquer challenges, and what it takes to rise to the top.

Join Bobby’s journey, starting with the purchase of an RV that will take him coast-to-coast in search of the next generation of legends.

Do you know someone who’s exceptional in their sport or talent and has the potential to go from being a phenom to a legend? We want to know who they are! Reach out to us at [email protected]”