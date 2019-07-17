wrestling / News

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Is Waiting For Brock Lesnar, Ember Moon Never Thought Title Match At Summerslam Would Happen, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

July 17, 2019
– In a post on Twitter, Bobby Lashley said that once Brock Lesnar is done dealing with Seth Rollins, he’ll be waiting for him. Lashley has said several times in the past that he wants to have a match with Lesnar or a possible MMA fight. He wrote:

– Meanwhile, Ember Moon seems to be very happy that she’s getting a Smackdown women’s title match against Bayley at Summerslam. The match was made official on last night’s episode of Smackdown after Bayley challenged Ember. She wrote:

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Mojo Rawley (33), Daffney (44) and Lacey Von Erich (33).

