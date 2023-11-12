– During a recent interview with WWE After the Bell, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was asked about his recent meeting with B-Fab on WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bobby Lashley on B-Fab: “She’s a very intelligent woman. She’s a very interesting woman, that’s what I have to say about that. Since I’ve come together with The Street Profits, a lot of people have hit me up on social media or they’ve just walked up to me at the show and trying to say, ‘Hey man, I’d love to join your group or see what you guys have.’ Of course, we’re open to hearing any suggestions.”

On Lashley thinking about having a woman in their group: “We did toy around with having a female join the group, and I’ve heard some different suggestions on that also. B-Fab did come with something that was very interesting. I’m not quite sure we’re gonna work with her, but right now, what she did present to me last week was very interesting and I want to see if that can manifest into anything.”