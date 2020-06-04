Bobby Lashley Isn’t Sure What Happened With Rusev Feud

In an interview with Digital Spy, Bobby Lashley spoke about his feud with Rusev and how it never had a proper blow-off on WWE TV, stating he isn’t sure what happened.

He said: “I don’t think it had a proper conclusion. I think there was so much we could do. We had a full head of steam, people wanted Rusev to rip my arms off and beat me with them. I really don’t know what happened to tell you the truth. I think we were at the point where the revenge needed to happen and it didn’t. I don’t know where we could have went or where we were going to go with it. I just wish that I could have had the match that I wanted to have with Rusev. I’ve seen him in some great matches and I think I could have had one with him.“