WWE News: Bobby Lashley Issues a Warning to Rusev, House Hardy Photo Shoot, Kofi Kingston Reviews Nike Prestos
October 25, 2019
– Bobby Lashley issued a warning to Rusev after the latter went after him during a dinner with Lana on Raw. Lashley, who is on Team Flair opposite Rusev on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel, posted:
Let me be very clear, @RusevBUL…the only reason you went to the police station and not a hospital is because I had to protect @LanaWWE from you! At #WWECrownJewel, you’ll get the full Lashley Effect.
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 25, 2019
– Matt Hardy posted video of the 2019 House Hardy photo shoot:
– The latest I Just Love Kicks video on UpUpDownDown has Kofi Kingston reviewing the new Nike Presto shoes:
