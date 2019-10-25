wrestling / News

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Issues a Warning to Rusev, House Hardy Photo Shoot, Kofi Kingston Reviews Nike Prestos

October 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bobby Lashley issued a warning to Rusev after the latter went after him during a dinner with Lana on Raw. Lashley, who is on Team Flair opposite Rusev on Team Hogan at Crown Jewel, posted:

– Matt Hardy posted video of the 2019 House Hardy photo shoot:

– The latest I Just Love Kicks video on UpUpDownDown has Kofi Kingston reviewing the new Nike Presto shoes:

