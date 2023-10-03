Bobby Lashley Thinks Jade Cargill Should Join Him Alongside The Street Profits

In a recent conversation with 100.7 The Bay, Bobby Lashley shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill signing with WWE (via Fightful). Lashley stated that Cargill’s move from AEW demonstrated how significant WWE’s standing in the industry is and suggested that it would be mutually benficial for her to join the faction he is building with The Street Profits. You can find a highlight from Lashley and listen to the full interview below.

On Cargill’s future with WWE: “It’s a big signing for WWE because she made a huge splash in wrestling years back with AEW. Her coming over just shows the levels. She wanted to get there, that was the next level for her, which is a great deal. Her coming over, there are only a few places I would put her. I know there is a group putting themselves together right now and if that group had a female component to it, I think that group would be even stronger. I might have to give her a call and see what her plans are, but I think she does fit really well with our group if that was an opportunity. Wherever she goes, I know she’s going to be a big star.”