Bobby Lashley on His Lana Angle Taking Some Getting Used to, Thinks a Program With Him and Brock Lesnar Would be Biggest Thing on TV

– TV Insider recently interviewed WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, who discussed his angle with Lana, still wanting to face Brock Lesnar in WWE, and more.

Lashley on WWE creative team taking him out of his comfort zone: “I’m still trying. It’s hard for me. I came from a world of amateur wrestling. It was always shut up and train. The last thing you would want to do is anything else. Everything else was shut up and train. When I first came into this world, it was more hardcore. That fighting style was real, and I fit right in. Coming back this time, there are so many different characters, and people are talking about entrances and costumes.”

“I was like, ‘Where is Brock? Sign us up. Let’s do this. Let’s fight.’ They were like, ‘No, we need you to dance on Instagram. We need you to tell a joke. We need you to look sloppy and do some different things. Sing on TV. Make out with this lady.’ All these things they want that are different. I didn’t understand it for a long time, but I do now. Just to see me open up where people can relate to you and get behind you. People can get behind you or against you, but they know who you are. I don’t think they know who I really am. They know what I’m capable of doing, but they don’t know who I am. I think that is what we are trying to do. Just crack the shell and show a little bit more of me.”

Bobby Lashley on beating up his “sisters” on TV: “I mean, I beat my ‘sisters’ up on TV. Where do you go from there? It was one of those things where no matter what you do, you have to sit back and say, ‘Is that me? Can I do that?’ I didn’t know if I could do it, but that’s the challenge of being a WWE superstar today. In order to be a performer and maybe take on that next role in acting, you have to have different layers. My layer was one-dimensional. I put some gloves on and kick anybody’s ass. So there is a part I need to work at. Doing a role that is so dramatic, love scenes. It’s taking some getting used to… I might be the next Val Venis. It is a different style for me. I am who I am. I think this will show a little more who I am after.”

Lashley on still wanting a match with Brock Lesnar: “It would be the biggest thing on TV. Probably second to me and Lana making out on TV. Layers. Let’s do the layers. The fight will be there. I’m in great shape. Brock is in great shape. As the weeks go by, the hardest thing is everybody hates me. But they hate him too, so who’re you going to cheer for? I’m stealing people’s wives, and he is being an asshole. Let’s just see. I think when the fight comes, they are going to want to see it.”