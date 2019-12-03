wrestling / News
UPDATED: Bobby Lashley and Lana Share Statements After Getting Released From Jail
UPDATE: WWE.com has no updated the earlier story with statements from Lana and Lashley on their arrests. You can read their statements below:
UPDATE – 11:00 AM ET
Statement from Lana
“How can I be arrested by an off-duty police officer, hired by me, to protect myself?”
UPDATE – 11:30 AM ET
Statement from Bobby Lashley
“I’ve been advised by attorneys to not speak about the case because it could involve future litigation.”
Additionally, WWE released a photo of their mugshots, which you can see below.
ORIGINAL: The official WWE website has released an update on Bobby Lashley and Lana after they were arrested last night during Raw. Lana and Lashley were arrested during the show after Rusev defied his training order, and Lashley “shoulder-checked” the officer while he was exiting. This led to Lana slapping the officer, resulting in her arrest. You can read WWE’s full announcement below.
Update on the arrests of Bobby Lashley and Lana
WWE.com has learned that Bobby Lashley and Lana have been released from a Nashville jail. Both Superstars have been reached out to for comment.
After Rusev defied the restraining order placed against him and attacked Lashley on Monday Night Raw, the officer on hand decided to give The Bulgarian Brute a pass based on his knowledge of the ongoing situation. The officer did, however, cuff Lashley after The All Mighty shoulder-checked him while exiting, and Lana was next after she open-palm slapped Nashville’s finest on the ramp.
