UPDATED: Bobby Lashley and Lana Share Statements After Getting Released From Jail

UPDATE: WWE.com has no updated the earlier story with statements from Lana and Lashley on their arrests. You can read their statements below:

UPDATE – 11:00 AM ET Statement from Lana “How can I be arrested by an off-duty police officer, hired by me, to protect myself?” UPDATE – 11:30 AM ET Statement from Bobby Lashley “I’ve been advised by attorneys to not speak about the case because it could involve future litigation.” Stay with WWE digital platforms for the latest updates on Lashley and Lana’s situation.

Additionally, WWE released a photo of their mugshots, which you can see below.

ORIGINAL: The official WWE website has released an update on Bobby Lashley and Lana after they were arrested last night during Raw. Lana and Lashley were arrested during the show after Rusev defied his training order, and Lashley “shoulder-checked” the officer while he was exiting. This led to Lana slapping the officer, resulting in her arrest. You can read WWE’s full announcement below.