wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley & Lana Return On Raw In New Romance Angle, Lashley Comments
– Bobby Lashley and Lana are back on Raw…as a couple. The two made their return on Monday night’s Raw during the main event, which saw Rusev challenging for the WWE Universal Championship. Rusev had alluded to “problems at home” in a segment earlier in the show and we saw exactly what that meant, as Lashley and Lana began to make out on the stage which distracted Rusev from getting the chance to beat Rollins for the title.
Rollins ultimately fell afoul of Bray Wyatt in the same segment, as the lights went out and Rollins was attacked by The Fiend and ending up in the Mandible Claw. You can see pics and video of the segment below.
Lashley has been off TV since July, when he was in 10-man battle royal on July 15 to determine the #1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Lana has been off TV since late April.
Lashley posted to Twitter after Raw, as you can see below:
Mmmm…tastes like strawberry 😉 pic.twitter.com/fy6S4uSkX8
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) October 1, 2019
WHO'S IN THE LIMO? ⬇️ #RAW pic.twitter.com/jEikhAn699
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
CHAMP DOING CHAMP THINGS.#RAW #UniversalTitle @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/2Ceu62KQiE
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
What is @fightbobby doing here?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/F3564LQ8lZ
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
GIF REACTIONS NEEDED. PLEASE.#RAW @fightbobby @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/RYq4q9fMyT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019
WHY, @LanaWWE, WHY?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/bEmZXfnRQn
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
.@LanaWWE IS BACK AND SHE'S MAKING OUT WITH @fightbobby RIGHT IN FRONT OF @RusevBUL!!! 💋#RAW pic.twitter.com/5Uhq9kdypL
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt IS HERE AND HE'S GOING AFTER @WWERollins! #RAW pic.twitter.com/yNNCFtwn6K
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt HAS @WWERollins in his clutches! #RAW pic.twitter.com/iQseNuD0g3
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
