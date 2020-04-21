wrestling / News

WWE News: Planned Storyline for Bobby Lashley & Lana May Have Been Dropped, Ric Flair Accepts #AllInChallenge

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Lana Bobby Lashley

WrestlingInc reports that WWE may be dropping the planned Lana and Bobby Lashley split storyline. WWE has been teasing that the two are headed for a split for a few weeks now, but on last night’s RAW, the two seemed to be back together with no issues as Lashley worked out at the WWE Performance Center. Lashley also tweeted a photo of himself with Lana at the WWE Performance Center today. Lana has retweeted that tweet.

– Ric Flair posted this video today, accepting the “#AllInChallenge.” Flair is auctioning off a trip to a future WrestleMania event and a night out with Flair himself. The bidding is currently up to $7500.

Flair challenged actor Jason Bateman, rapper Offset, and NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Lana, Ric Flair, Ashish

More Stories

loading