WWE News: Planned Storyline for Bobby Lashley & Lana May Have Been Dropped, Ric Flair Accepts #AllInChallenge

– WrestlingInc reports that WWE may be dropping the planned Lana and Bobby Lashley split storyline. WWE has been teasing that the two are headed for a split for a few weeks now, but on last night’s RAW, the two seemed to be back together with no issues as Lashley worked out at the WWE Performance Center. Lashley also tweeted a photo of himself with Lana at the WWE Performance Center today. Lana has retweeted that tweet.

A feat of strength that can only be described as ALL MIGHTY! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/QCv88lZB7L — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 21, 2020

– Ric Flair posted this video today, accepting the “#AllInChallenge.” Flair is auctioning off a trip to a future WrestleMania event and a night out with Flair himself. The bidding is currently up to $7500.

Flair challenged actor Jason Bateman, rapper Offset, and NBA legend Dennis Rodman.