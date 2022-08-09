Bobby Lashley Feels Logan Paul Would Benefit From More Backstage Networking

Incumbent US Champion Bobby Lashley weighed in with some advice for newcomer Logan Paul when speaking with TV Insider. Paul’s first two matches resulted in a pair of wins for the influencer and have caught the attention of other members of the roster, including Lashley.

“I’m interested to see how it works out. I know he put in the work. There is a difference though. When I first came into the business, you went up and shook everyone’s hand to get to know everyone. I haven’t gotten the chance to know Logan that much. He has passed by a few times. I walked by and shook his hand,” Lashley said.

He continued, “I don’t know if he’ll be a full-time person on the roster, but it would be good for him to shake a little more hands and get to know more people. For the most part, he has been doing great. The times he has gotten in there he has picked it up so quickly. He hasn’t had the opportunity to settle in though. If he settles in, I think he will do good.”

It’s currently uncertain exactly when Paul might next step into the ring for WWE, as preparations for an upcoming boxing match this December have apparently taken scheduling precedence.