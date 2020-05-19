Bobby Lashley Thinks a Match With Drew McIntyre Is Just as Exciting as Brock Lesnar, Still Wants to Win a World Title

– talkSPORT and Alex McCarthy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley. As of today, Lashley is now scheduled to face McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2020. Below are some highlights.

Bobby Lashley on facing McIntyre: “We are fans the same way – well, at least I am – the same way everybody else is. When I heard the winner gets Brock, I was like, is this it? Am I finally getting it? Then it’s ‘not now!’ I don’t know what the situation is. I don’t know what the case is. But I do believe eventually it will happen before Brock and I are senior citizens. The one thing that people – and I don’t want to switch gears here – but Drew McIntyre is a Brock Lesnar. He definitely is. I think that a matchup with Drew is just as exciting as Brock, to me, if done right.”

On if he still wants a match with Brock Lesnar: “Of course, I want the Brock match. I’m not erasing that [laughs]. But I think both of those matches are great matches. I think eventually the dots will be connected and I think right now with the right people in the right places, I think a lot of really big things could be happening.”

Lashley on what motivates him: “I definitely want to win a world title. I definitely want to. The years that I’ve put in the business and the matches I’ve had with so many different people, I definitely want to. But another thing I want to do, and I hope this is not shooting myself in the foot or kicking myself in the butt, but when I first got in the wrestling business and I was first starting out, there were guys like myself who were a bit older in the business. And one thing they did, they wanted to make the younger guys. But at the same it in making the younger guys, they had to have something credible for the younger guys to go after. And I think that I’m one of those guys. The younger guys should be hungry to come and beat me. Because I’m not someone you should just be able to beat.”