Bobby Lashley Says A Match With Jon Moxley Is ‘A Matter of Time’

In an interview with the Sporting Tribune (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley hinted at a possible match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, stating that it was ‘only a matter of time.’ Lashley is the current AEW World Tag team Champion and debuted in the company late last year.

He said: “I think he stays clear away from me. Whenever I see him in the locker room, he’ll go clear in the other direction. He knows what’s going on. He knows it is only a matter of time. Right now, we’re focused on what we’re doing and being tag team champions. That’s what we’re focused on. Once we get rid of these titles, we’ll look at the next step.”