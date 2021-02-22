WWE News: Bobby Lashley Says McIntyre Attack Was Merely ‘Business,’ Billie Kay Applies For Hurt Business Membership

– Bobby Lashley went all out on his attack on Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber, but he insists it was just business. As noted, Lashley came out after the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match and attacked Drew McIntyre, allowing The Miz to cash in the title. Taking to Twitter after the PPV, Lashley wrote:

– Speaking of Hurt Business members, Billie Kay is hopeful for a spot. Kay appeared on the Elimination Chamber pre-show and tried to apply to join the group, showing MVP her resume: