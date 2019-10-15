Bobby Lashley Says MMA Fighters Have Contacted Him About Joining WWE, Addresses Marriage Infidelity Angles Returning to TV

– Uproxx recently interviewed WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley, who discussed a number of topics. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on MMA fighters crossing over to WWE: “I think because there’s appreciation all the way across the board. I think a lot of the guys in… There’s misconception with the media that says that the fighters don’t like pro wrestling, which is ridiculous because I ran a role before with professional wrestling and MMA. Cain Velasquez is here. Daniel Cormier loves it. Man, King Mo. All these guys have been calling me up saying, ‘Hey man, I want to get in. I want to get in.’ [Andrei] Arlovski just hit me up not too long ago, [Junior] Dos Santos. All these guys are big wrestling fans, so the sports is just the same. It’s that violence that people like to see it on TV and entertainment. It’s all wrapped up. It’s all the same. It’s all the same.”

Bobby Lashley on Lio Rush winning the Cruiserweight title: “Man, it’s awesome man. I’m happy for him. I already gave him a call and hit him up and told him if he needs any help keeping that title, I’m a phone call away man. I think we got to do something, for him to have the title run and I not show up at all, that’s what we’re going to be missing the boat there. Hopefully I can get in there and maybe throw around some little guys and help him retain that title, because he helped me for an entire year, so I owe him one.”

His thoughts on the marital infidelity angles happening in WWE: “When I grew up watching wrestling, it was just chaos all the time and that’s why we liked it. We went away from that for a little while, but I think the chaos is starting to come back. I want to see people get beat up really bad. I’ve got a number of people that I’m going to come back and beat up really bad. Then the storylines with the women, that’s always something that wrestling has had forever and we’re going back there. The people on top, the people that are putting pen to paper on it, it’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be great. I told them, I said, ‘You know what? There’s people that won’t and there’s people that will, and f***, I’m all the way will.’ I think it’s going to be fun. I’m ready to do anything. I feel like I’m 20 years old, man.”