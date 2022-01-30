wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley & MVP to Celebrate Return of All Mighty Era on Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
– WWE.com has announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP will celebrate the return of the All Mighty Era on tomorrow night’s edition of WWE Raw. Lashley was successful last night in defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. However, he did it with help from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.
Tomorrow’s Raw will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the full Raw preview and updated lineup:
Bobby Lashley to usher in All Mighty Era once again on Raw
Bobby Lashley is once again WWE Champion, and that means The All Mighty Era is back on Raw.
After getting an unexpected assist from Roman Reigns during his collision with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, Lashley pinned The Beast to become WWE Champion for the second time.
He and an elated MVP are now set to usher in their All Mighty Era on Raw once again just in time for The Road to WrestleMania to truly kick off.
Don’t miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!
* Bobby Lashley to usher in All Mighty Era once again on Raw
* Ronda Rousey returns to Monday Night Raw!
* Brock Lesnar to choose his WrestleMania opponent
Join @The305MVP and @fightbobby as they usher in The All Mighty Era once again tomorrow night on #WWERaw.https://t.co/qkBoKiZKWD
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss Appears To Take Shot at WWE Over Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Win, Deletes Tweet
- More On Rumored Rumble Return, Big Match Planned For Wrestlemania 38 (SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns on How He’d Address Vince McMahon Over Dropping the WWE Universal Title
- Backstage Details on Vince McMahon Changing Plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2022