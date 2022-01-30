Bobby Lashley & MVP to Celebrate Return of All Mighty Era on Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– WWE.com has announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP will celebrate the return of the All Mighty Era on tomorrow night’s edition of WWE Raw. Lashley was successful last night in defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. However, he did it with help from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Tomorrow’s Raw will be held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the full Raw preview and updated lineup:

* Ronda Rousey returns to Monday Night Raw!

* Brock Lesnar to choose his WrestleMania opponent