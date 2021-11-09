wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley & MVP Return on Raw, Lashley Joins Survivor Series Team
Bobby Lashley and MVP are back on Raw, and Lashley is headed to Survivor Series. On Monday night’s show, Adam Pearce came out and said that the originally announced team was in error because he wants Team Raw to sweep Team Smackdown for the second year in a row and Dominik Mysterio is on the team despite not being a former WWE Champion.
Pearce then announced that Dominik would face Bobby Lashley for the spot. Lashley came out with MVP and defeated Dominik to get the spot.
This is Lashley’s first appearance since WWE Crown Jewel, when he lost to Goldberg. MVP was making his first appearance since he underwent knee surgery in September.
Wait, what's @ScrapDaddyAP doing here as @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 just got into the ring??#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/83jUaV39kR
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
"When #TeamRAW was announced, I couldn't help but feel like I made a huge mistake. Every member is a former #WWEChampion. Every member except for you, @DomMysterio35. And that's an issue….."
Is @ScrapDaddyAP being fair?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/WkhzkCl5bm
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
THE ALL MIGHTY IS BACK!@DomMysterio35 is still on #TeamRAW at #SurvivorSeries … as long as he can defeat the former #WWEChampion @fightbobby!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3qK31W9JA8
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Who will earn the fifth spot on #TeamRAW at #SurvivorSeries?@DomMysterio35 vs. @fightbobby UP NEXT on #WWERaw!
Who ya got?? 👀 pic.twitter.com/dUOhjNSG8K
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Per @ScrapDaddyAP, @DomMysterio35 will have to fight to keep his place on Team #WWERaw at #SurvivorSeries … against #TheAllMighty @fightbobby?! pic.twitter.com/bMvHMgy6z8
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Get it, @DomMysterio35!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BB3w5dbARs
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Even @reymysterio felt that one!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/yMtyjmyXBk
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Not yet, @DomMysterio35!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GTA5alXMgX
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
😲😲😲@fightbobby#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ZiJ2PqdZgz
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
In brutalizing fashion, @fightbobby just took @DomMysterio35's place on #WWERaw's #SurvivorSeries squad. pic.twitter.com/yPhYDwMXjj
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
Sorry @DomMysterio35, but @fightbobby is on #TeamRAW at #SurvivorSeries now!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/D4JksV812Y
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tammy Sytch Was Hospitalized For 10 Days, Provides Update On Her Health
- Eric Bischoff On His Experience Working With Bobby Heenan In WCW, Heenan’s Frustrations With the Company
- Tony Khan on Intentionally Holding Back Marquee Matches for CM Punk, Punk’s Impact on AEW’s Business
- Backstage Update on Latest WWE Releases, Creative Plans for Nia Jax, Eva Marie and Others