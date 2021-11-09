Bobby Lashley & MVP Return on Raw, Lashley Joins Survivor Series Team

Bobby Lashley and MVP are back on Raw, and Lashley is headed to Survivor Series. On Monday night’s show, Adam Pearce came out and said that the originally announced team was in error because he wants Team Raw to sweep Team Smackdown for the second year in a row and Dominik Mysterio is on the team despite not being a former WWE Champion.

Pearce then announced that Dominik would face Bobby Lashley for the spot. Lashley came out with MVP and defeated Dominik to get the spot.

This is Lashley’s first appearance since WWE Crown Jewel, when he lost to Goldberg. MVP was making his first appearance since he underwent knee surgery in September.