wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Names His Top 5 Dream Matches in Broken Skull Sessions Preview
August 14, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE World champion Bobby Lashley named his Top 5 Dream Matchups, both past and present, in a new preview for his upcoming guest appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions. Here are Lashley’s Top 5 Dream Opponents and the preview clip:
5. The Undertaker
4. The Rock
3. Eddie Guerrero
2. Brock Lesnar
1. Stone Cold Steve Austin
Lashley on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
More Trending Stories
- Trevor Murdoch Says Disagreement With Taz May Have Cost Him TNA Job
- CM Punk On the Current State Of Pro Wrestling, What It Was Like Returning To the Ring For Heels Role
- Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea
- Secondary Market for AEW Rampage Next Week Has Crashed, Extremely Low Get-In Price