wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Names His Top 5 Dream Matches in Broken Skull Sessions Preview

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bobby Lashley Broken Skull Sessions

– WWE World champion Bobby Lashley named his Top 5 Dream Matchups, both past and present, in a new preview for his upcoming guest appearance on The Broken Skull Sessions. Here are Lashley’s Top 5 Dream Opponents and the preview clip:

5. The Undertaker
4. The Rock
3. Eddie Guerrero
2. Brock Lesnar
1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

Lashley on Broken Skull Sessions debuts tomorrow on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Broken Skull Sessions, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading