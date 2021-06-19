Bobby Lashley Never Doubted Coming Back to WWE: ‘It’s the Pinnacle of This Business’

– Yahoo! Sports recently interviewed WWE World champion Bobby Lashley ahead of this weekend’s Hell in a Cell. Lashley discussed becoming champion, never doubting returning to WWE, and more. Below are some highlights.

Bobby Lashley on finally becoming champion: “It was an amazing feeling. It was one of those things where, from the start of my career, people said I was going to be a world champion one day. It was a combination of my size, my look, my athletic ability. I knew that I had it, so I just focused my training on getting better every day. I didn’t know when it was going to happen, but it was going to happen eventually if I was able to keep myself together long enough. I’m patient. I knew that in this business you can always get better, so if there was something that wasn’t happening, the idea was to just get better. When I did win, you can’t ever really predict or write out what is going to happen or what you’re going to feel. It’s a whole different experience and then seeing the people who called me, my peers who reached out. A lot of people showed a lot of love. It was an amazing experience.”

On if he ever doubted coming back to WWE: “Hell no. Hell no. This is the WWE. I don’t care what anyone says, it’s the pinnacle of this business. It always has been. Just to have the opportunity to be in the WWE is an accomplishment in itself. That’s what people don’t understand. It’s really an enormous thing. There are people in other organizations that wish they could be in WWE, wish they could be in any place here. With that being said, I was always just grateful to have an opportunity to come back after being away for 10 or 11 years. I still had that idea in the back of my mind and heart that I wanted to be champion. I didn’t let that cloud my thoughts though. A lot of people when they come in, they start getting doubtful or complacent, they start going a bunch of different routes where they either give up or don’t care anymore. Those are the most dangerous positions to be in. I never got to that point. I always just felt that I would keep working and WWE would give me an opportunity to be on TV. When I get seen by a lot of people, my time will come. I had to look as good as I possible could, perform as best as I could, because it was all I could control. At the end of the day, it works or it doesn’t and that is where the it factor of the entertainment comes in. We can all put in the work and show our skills, but the crowd either takes you or they don’t. I felt like they wanted something out of me and I keep trying to give it to them.

Bobby Lashley on the evolution of his character: “That’s me. Ultimately, we all play characters in WWE, but the best character for everyone is themselves — even if they have a different name. I am the character you see on TV. Yes, I can kick everyone’s ass and I can fight anyone in the ring, but at the same time I graduated with honors, put myself through school, run several businesses. There are layers to me. I wanted to be able to show that on TV a little bit more instead of just being this athlete that works out all of the time. It’s funny because I was in my closet the other day and was thinking how crazy it is that all I have in there are workout clothes and suits. There’s nothing in between. That’s my life.”