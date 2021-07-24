Bobby Lashley, Nikki A.S.H. Segments Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw will feature Bobby Lashley responding to Goldberg’s challenge and more. WWE announced on Friday night that Lashley will answer Goldberg’s challenge on the July 26th episode, which takes place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also announced for the show was Nikki A.S.H. discussing her Raw Women’s Championship win that happened at the end of this week’s show. These are in addition to the previously-announced Raw Tag Team Championship defense by AJ Styles and Omos against The Viking Raiders and Mansoor and Mustafa Ali teaming up.