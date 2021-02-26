Bobby Lashley Explains Why He’s Not Thinking About A Match With Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is a long-discussed fantasy match for WWE fans, but Lashley is more focused on another opponent right now. Lashley spoke with ViBe & Wrestling and was asked if speculation on a potential match with Lesnar is disrespectful to the WWE champion and the championship itself, something he agreed with.

“Absolutely, because like I said before, Drew beat Brock so of course he is a little bit upset,” he noted. “But at the end of the day in order to be the champion you got to beat the man, is like everybody always say, and was quoted by Ric Flair: “To be the man you got to beat the man” and Drew is the man. I mean, I helped The Miz beat Drew but else out of that Drew is been the man, so I think all the focus should be on Drew. If Brock wants to be back in the picture Brock is gonna have to work his way back up to the title shoot as there is a lot of people waiting at the front door: myself, Braun, The Miz and several other people that want to have their shoot at the title so he is not the man. Of course, that fight, everybody would love to have sometime in my career just because of the similarities between Brock and I, but at the end of the day if Brock comes back I welcome that challenge but is up to him, if it doesn´t Drew is the man.”