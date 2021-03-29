wrestling / News
Bobby Lashley Offers An Opportunity To The RAW Locker Room
WWE Champion Bobby Lashley posted a new message to Twitter in which he offers an opportunity to the RAW locker room ahead of Wrestlemania. If someone takes out Drew McIntyre, they will get a WWE title opportunity. This is the same offer he made last week.
He said: “We are two weeks away from Wrestlemania and I am 100% prepared to destroy Drew McIntyre. But as a businessman, I put out a business offer. A lot of people have been complaining about not having a chance, not getting their opportunity. Well here’s your chance. Anyone who takes out Drew McIntyre before Wrestlemania will be given an opportunity at my WWE title. There’s my offer. There’s your opportunity. I anticipate your response.”
A message from your All Mighty @WWE Champion to the #WWERaw locker room… pic.twitter.com/1REuFC2X2d
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 29, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Gym Selfie, Shayna Baszler Practicing Muay Thai Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos
- Logan Paul Will Reportedly Be Involved In Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania Match
- Jim Ross On Steve Austin’s Heel Turn At WrestleMania 17, Why It Was The Wrong Move, WWE Losing The Rock
- The Rock Reveals Ken Shamrock Damaged Blood Vessels In His Lung After Suplex