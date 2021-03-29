Bobby Lashley Offers An Opportunity To The RAW Locker Room

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley posted a new message to Twitter in which he offers an opportunity to the RAW locker room ahead of Wrestlemania. If someone takes out Drew McIntyre, they will get a WWE title opportunity. This is the same offer he made last week.

He said: “We are two weeks away from Wrestlemania and I am 100% prepared to destroy Drew McIntyre. But as a businessman, I put out a business offer. A lot of people have been complaining about not having a chance, not getting their opportunity. Well here’s your chance. Anyone who takes out Drew McIntyre before Wrestlemania will be given an opportunity at my WWE title. There’s my offer. There’s your opportunity. I anticipate your response.”