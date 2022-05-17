wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley, Omos & MVP Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 5-23-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an All Mighty Challenge with Bobby Lashley, Omos & MVP on next week’s Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s show that Lashley will host his rivals in the challenge on next Monday’s episode.

Lashley defeated Omos in a steel cage match on tonight’s show when Omos threw Lashley into the cage and caused the wall to break away, letting Lashley escape for the win.

