Bobby Lashley On Beating Brock Lesnar For the WWE Championship: ‘I Took Everything He Had’

Bobby Lashley is the new WWE Champion following the Royal Rumble, and he weighed in on his win over Brock Lesnar in a new interview. Lashley and MVP spoke with Ariel Helwani backstage at the PPV after the match with Lesnar, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On how the moment ranks among his career: “It was one of the greatest moments. I mean, beating Brock — as we talked about earlier this, week, beating Brock was going to be a big step in my career. And going out there, the main thing that I wanted to do as a fighter, I wanted to see what he had. Everybody knows Brock’s going to throw you a lot, he’s going to hit the F5. He’s going to going to try to beat you up, he’s going to try and beat you down. And I wanted to see if I could take everything that he had. And I did. I took everything he had, and then I pinned him at the end. So of course, this is a beautiful victory for me.”

On if he was impressed by what Lesnar brought: “The first time he hit me with the Suplex City, I think I almost passed out. And I had to check myself, it was like one of those self-checks, like ‘Alright, I’m good, I’m good.’ Because ultimately that’s what you want. You don’t wanna beat somebody without taking what they have, because then they come back later and say, ‘If I would have did this, I would have got you.’ But I took everything he had. And after I took everything he had, I still pinned him. So a lot of the questions I had about Brock were answered in that match.”