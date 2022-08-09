Bobby Lashley on Being Contacted About a Bare-Knuckle Fight With Mike Tyson

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp interviewed WWE US Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of SummerSlam. Below are somehighlights:

Bobby Lashley on Logan Paul: “Man, I told Logan when I did his podcast, I was like, ‘Hey, you looking for somebody to box with? Box me.’ He’s like, ‘Oh, no. You’re too big.’ ‘Man, are you kidding me? I’m a wrestler and you box.’ But I definitely want to do boxing. I have a great boxing coach and we’ve talked about some different things. Some names have been thrown out there. I want to start getting some names out there. There was one that I got approached a few months ago to box Mike Tyson.”

On being offered a bare-knuckle fight with Mike Tyson: “Somebody came up to me. It was a bare-knuckles organization, but they were gonna do some boxing stuff or one of those other companies. Somebody came to me and said, ‘Would you box Mike Tyson?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I would box Mike Tyson.’ I think it was a feeling out. They had different people in organizations. It wasn’t the top guy, it was a guy that does some of his promoting and some of his stuff. I think it was one of the money guys that linked up to through my college or something like that. But he approached me and he said, ‘We’re looking for a big fight in Madison Square Garden. Would you be interested in fighting Mike Tyson?’ At first I was thinking Iron Mike and I was like, ‘Damn, that would hurt.’ But then I thought, you know what? I’ve been boxing for a long time. I got a little size on him. I don’t have nearly the skills that he has, but it’s definitely something that I would be interested in.”

On a potential fight with Mike Tyson: “Mike is still Mike. Mike is doing different things with his podcast and Mike’s pretty open about smoking and DMT and everything like that. But he’s still Mike Tyson. But, you know what, everybody talks about, ‘Would you fight Mike Tyson?’ Most people are like, ‘Hell no,’ ‘How much money would you have to get to fight Mike Tyson?’ It’s astronomical numbers for most people. For me? It would be an honor to fight Mike Tyson and I would like to be able to do it. Is it a far stretch for me? Yeah. Might be a little tough. I’m a wrestler. But I’ve been boxing for a long time. So I would definitely like to take that fight.”