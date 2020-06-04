Bobby Lashley Discusses WWE Superstars Supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement

– During a WWE media conference call this week ahead of Backlash, Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy asked WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley about the Black Lives Matter movement. You can see some highlights and a clip of the chat below.

Bobby Lashley on WWE Superstars being on the same page on this issue: “I think with the Superstars, at least the ones that I’m more close with, I think everybody across the board, we’re on the same team right now, I think. I don’t think anybody is looking at our situation and saying anything negative towards it. Everybody’s on the same team as far as wanting to see some kind of change, some kind of resolution and some hands shaked, you know? At the end of the day, we all want to get along, we all have a common goal of wanting to be happy. And if somebody doesn’t feel that they’re getting that happiness, then we need to find a way to make sure that that happens. And I think everybody’s on the same team and same thought process in that.”

Lashley on WWE showing support for the cause and finding a resolution to the problems: “So I’m pretty confident that we’re going to be working towards the right direction and I think the WWE is going to definitely show their side of the support that’s needed across the board and everybody else has shown support also. It’s been, it’s been awesome. I mean, there’s some bad things, of course, going on. But we’re more focusing on what’s more important and that’s the resolution.”