Bobby Lashley On Kurt Angle Saying Their TNA Match Made Him Decide Against Retirement, His Son Possibly Wrestling

Kurt Angle has said that his TNA World Championship match against Bobby Lashley helped him decide against retirement at the time, and Lashley recently reacted to Angle’s comment. Lashley was speaking with SHAK Wrestling and was asked about the comments Angle made about the January 31st, 2015 match at Wembley Stadium, which saw Angle win the TNA World Championship. You can see highlights below:

On his son possibly getting into wrestling: “I told him, because we’ve had a lot of talks about it, he and I. And I told him, I said, ‘You can do whatever you want to do.’ He’s an extremely athletic kid and I think that he has a lot of possibilities to do a lot of things. So I told him, ‘You know what, just keep working and and there’s going to be some doors that open up. So whether he chooses to come to professional wrestling, I will open up every door that I can for him. But if he doesn’t want to do professional wrestling, if he wants to fight, you know, I’ll make that available for him. It’s my goal in life to present and give my kids every opportunity they can to be successful. So if that’s what he wants to do, then I’m going to open up the doors for him.”

On Angle saying their 2015 TNA World Title match moved him away from considering retirement: “Damn, that is awesome and a huge compliment. Kurt was the one that kind of opened the doors and got me into professional wrestling from the beginning. So I’ve always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Kurt. So the fact that he said that, it just — it really is a huge deal for me. But at the same time, you know what? It’s Kurt Angle, man. I believe he’s one of the best in this business, and and the fact that I was able to give him that birth of that mindset, to able to train and want to keep going? That is a huge compliment, a huge blessing, and a huge amount of respect to

me.”

