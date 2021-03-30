Bobby Lashley on Lio Rush: ‘Bring Him Back’

– The Battleground Podcast recently spoke to WWE World champion Bobby Lashley discussed who he’d like to see join the Hurt Business. He also added that he wants his former manager, Lio Rush, to be brought back to WWE. Below is an excerpt from Bobby Lashley on the subject (via Fightful).

“There’s a lot of people I look at and say, ‘hmmm, there’s a possibility.’ If I start throwing names out and speculation would go. [Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott] been looking rough lately. He has that rough style. We were trying to pull Apollo [Crews] over, but he found his niche on SmackDown, which I love. There are a few women we would love to be able to talk to if that were the case. I can’t really say any names. Naomi looks prime and ready to beat some people up. Can’t speculate and throw stuff out because I don’t know where we’re going, it’s only fantasy booking. I don’t know where Lio [Rush] is at. I like Lio and always loved Lio. Bring him back.”