Bobby Lashley on Possibly Going Back to The Hurt Business, Possible SummerSlam Opponents

– During an interview with Fightful, WWE World champion Bobby Lashley discussed The Hurt Business, his potential SummerSlam opponents, and more. Below are some highlights.

Bobby Lashley on The Hurt Business: “It should be one of those times where you say ‘never say never.’ It was a hell of a group and did great viewing numbers. There was a great synergy between the group. We enjoy it. It’s one of those things where it’s something that we can always come back to it. In the business, there is always different things that happen. Cedric and Shelton were going after each other for a while and they had to settle their differences. They had to see if they can swim on their own for a little bit. There is the possibility of coming back together. We never know what’s going to happen. I love those guys to death and it was a great time. I like what we did with the business. If you go around the business now, you see a lot more suits and guys cleaning themselves up. Hurt Business was a part of that. We kept a high style and a lot of class while beating people up.”

Lashley on who is being considered for his SummerSlam opponent: “Everybody says [Brock], but there are so many guys at the top right now. Someone said Damian Priest, and that’s not the first person I thought about, but you have to take him in consideration. Randy [Orton], Riddle, [John] Morrison, Elias, Ryker, ‘The Fiend,’ Keith Lee, you have to take them in consideration. There are so many guys, I don’t know where some of these guys are at right now, but there are a lot of guys that are making big moves. The next few weeks really dictate who wants to step up. You have Money in the Bank and you have guys that are right there. Everyone keeps talking ‘why does Drew keep getting an opportunity?’ Drew keeps getting an opportunity because no one is beating him. He’s number two. Let someone else be number two and that’s who gets the opportunity. We’re at a case right now to see who steps up to be number two. A lot of guys are really close to being able to do it and getting that momentum, but we don’t know. I don’t know if someone from the outside is going to come in to get some of this and wants to get beat up and sent back. I’m anxious to find out.”