Bobby Lashley On Retirement: “I Have A Few Years Left”

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Bobby Lashley spoke about the possibility of retirement, noting that he still has a few years left before he makes that decision. Here are highlights:

On why he should be WWE Champion: “Ultimately, with the support, I think a lot of people know that I have paid my dues, and when you talk about a WWE champion and everything you put in there, I think I check all the boxes. Can you send this guy around the world and have him represent your company in a very professional manner? If you watch Raw, we come in looking clean. The suits I throw together and the way that I walk—we’re trying to steal the show without even wrestling. Even what I bring to the table: a military background, I graduated college with honors, single father doing my thing and still being able to train and fight. Every aspect of a champion. I check every one of those boxes, and I think everyone understands that. Even though I walk around and do bad things, people know I’m the man, and I have the opportunity to do some big things in this company.”

On the possibility of retirement: “I know with my career that’s it’s not going to be a thing where I have 10, 15, 20 more years. Some of these guys do, so mine is kind of a sprint right now. I don’t mind that. I don’t mind ramping it up a little bit because, like I said, I don’t have 10 to 15 more years. I have a few more years left. There’s a lot of goals I want to accomplish, so I have to go hard. My body’s been able to take the abuse I’ve given it, and I knew I could keep going, so I knew it was my time.”

On how his run in Impact Wrestling helped him with WWE: “I think [that Impact run] helped out tremendously because once you come into WWE and they say you’re going to be a champion, there’s going to be some uncertainties and insecurities. ‘Am I able to carry that ball? Am I able to do it? Am I able to have those big matches with everyone?’ Because that’s what you need to do as a champion, and when I was in Impact, I had those opportunities.”

On his favorite people to work matches with: “Kurt Angle was someone I admired because of his amateur wrestling career and his professional wrestling career as well, and he was the one who got me into wrestling. I had an opportunity to have a few matches with Kurt, so those are at the top of the list. Another one: Umaga, WrestleMania 23. I had the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania, the greatest show in the world. Having that opportunity, too, I could put that up there. Booker T, someone that basically held my hand when I came up and showed me the business as a whole. Even some of the people today. Getting the opportunity to be in the ring with Roman. He’s a star, man, and everyone knows that. The match with [John] Cena, and I could keep going on. Finn Balor was just incredible. There’s just way too many matches.”