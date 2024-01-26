Bobby Lashley Weighs In On Rock & Hulk Hogan Potentially Appearing In Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley doesn’t care what legends show up for the Royal Rumble; he’ll throw them out, including The Rock and Hulk Hogan. The Rock returned to WWE TV recently and teased a clash with Roman Reigns, while Hogan appeared in a Royal Rumble hype video and suggested that he might have one more in him. Lashley talked about the potential for either man to enter in his conversation with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Hogan teasing a possible appearance in the Rumble: “Hulk Hogan? Oh, if he comes in I’ll throw him out. What, do you want me to give him a high five? I’ll throw him out. That’s what it’s about.”

On The Rock potentially joining the match: “Anybody who wants step to that next level, take him out. If he comes in and I have the opportunity to throw him out, I will throw him out. Anything that he has, you have the ability to take from him if you take him out. It’s not going to be a cakewalk for him.”