Bobby Lashley On His ‘Surreal’ WWE Title Win, Potentially Facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley discussed his WWE Championship win, possibly facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania and more in a new interview with the Denver Post. You can check out some highlights belowL

On winning the WWE Championship: “It is surreal, man. It is probably one of the greatest moments in my athletic career … It’s the legacy of my career. It took years and years and years in professional wrestling and years and years in the sport of wrestling. To finally hold up that title … when I wasn’t the chosen one, but I was one that was chosen.”

On defending the title at WrestleMania: “I’m looking forward to putting on the show that steals the show.”

On his first WWE run that ended in 2008: “In my first run, I think I was in the talking space of being the champion but not really penciled in at the time … And then when I left, there was unfinished business.”

On potentially facing Drew McIntyre at WM: “If Drew is the man, it would be my honor to battle with Drew. And I can’t wait to because he’s in the same mindframe as me. He wants to do whatever he can to make this the best show it could possibly be and he is ready to fight. And he is tough as they come.”