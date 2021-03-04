Bobby Lashley on The Hurt Business Adding a Female Superstar, His Next Potential Opponents

– Complex interviewed new WWE World champion Bobby Lashley this week, who discussed The Hurt Business is adding new female member, his next matchups for the WWE Championship and more. Below are some highlights.

Lashley on what The Hurt Business wants: “We want dominance and a legacy. That’s what we want. Another thing that we talked about, we don’t even know if we want to go there, but I’ll throw this out: Is there a female that’s going to join the group? We thought about that. We have some definite names. And if we did go that route, I think we’re all in agreeance of who we would love to have a part of us. Can’t really say right now, but that’s something that’s [inaudible]. So we’re trying to play with it, so we’re coming at all different angles.”

Lashley on his next likely opponent being Drew McIntyre: “The first one up is man [is] Drew. Drew’s been an amazing champion. He beat Brock, and ever since then, he’s been just mulling through people. They always say, to have a good good guy, you have to have a good bad guy, and I’m perfect with Drew. Because Drew’s not going to punk me, he’s not. I look forward to having an incredible match with Drew because we will steal the show. The WWE Championship, me and Drew, that’d be incredible.”

On a matchup with Brock Lesnar: “A lot of people also throw some other names in the hat. One person that we haven’t seen for a long time is Brock, we don’t know where he is. Sup with him? Everybody thought about that fantasy match up with me and Brock for so many years. Well, I got the WWE Championship. He’s going to come back, [and] he’ll usually come back for a title. Anything can happen from now until then.”