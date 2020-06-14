WWE News: Bobby Lashley Weighs In On Tonight’s WWE Title Match, Full Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss Backlash 2018 Match

– Bobby Lashley is feeling a little deja vu as he faces Drew McIntyre tonight at Backlash for the WWE Championship. Lashley posted to Twitter comparing his 2007 run at the WWE Championship against John Cena to his current run against McIntyre, as you can see below:

Left: 2007 My 1st chance at the WWE Title against someone who was becoming the face of WWE. Right: 2020 My 2nd chance at the WWE Title against someone who is becoming the face of WWE. @DMcIntyreWWE has never pinned me one-on-one. That doesn’t change. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/bQFZhYXdPJ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 14, 2020

– WWE posted the full Backlash 2018 match between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship online. Jax gets another shot at the title tonight when she faces Asuka: