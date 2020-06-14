wrestling / News

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Weighs In On Tonight’s WWE Title Match, Full Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss Backlash 2018 Match

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Raw

– Bobby Lashley is feeling a little deja vu as he faces Drew McIntyre tonight at Backlash for the WWE Championship. Lashley posted to Twitter comparing his 2007 run at the WWE Championship against John Cena to his current run against McIntyre, as you can see below:

– WWE posted the full Backlash 2018 match between Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship online. Jax gets another shot at the title tonight when she faces Asuka:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Nia Jax, WWE, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading