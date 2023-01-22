– During a recent interview with Wrestle Binge for Sportskeeda, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the rumors that The Rock might return to WWE for WrestleMania 39. Below are some highlights:

Bobby Lashley on a possible WWE return of The Rock: “The Rock is a huge star. So, of course, if he comes back, it’s gonna bring a lot of notoriety to us. And being in Hollywood this year, I think there would be a good opportunity that he maybe back. I don’t know; I have been asked several times if The Rock is coming back.”

On if he knows about a Rock return: “We don’t know anything. I don’t even know what I’m doing next month. So I can’t really tell you what The Rock is doing. But of course, everybody would love to see The Rock; he’s a huge star. So if he comes back, it’ll be good for all of us.”

WWE has not yet confirmed or announced a return for Dwayne Johnson at this year’s WrestleMania 39. The event is scheduled for April 2-3 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.