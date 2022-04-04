wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Overcomes Omos At WrestleMania 38 Night Two (Clips)

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

It was a huge challenge, but Bobby Lashley was able to get past Omos on night two of WrestleMania 38. Lashley defeated Omos on tonight’s show to win their singles match, putting him away with a spear. You can see clips from the match below.

You can follow our live coverage of WrestleMania 28 night two here.

