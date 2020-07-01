Bobby Lashley on Paul Heyman Pitching Him to Work With MVP on Raw, Forming the BDC With MVP in TNA

Bobby Lashley discussed his alliance with MVP on Raw during a new appearance on D-Von Dudley’s podcast. Lashley and MVP are working together on the red brand currently, which Lashley says Paul Heyman initially pitched. Lashley noted that he was keen to do it, having had great chemistry with MVP in TNA when they were members of the Beat Down Club. You can see highlights and the full audio below:

On how he got paired with MVP on Raw: “Well, we did our little stint back in Impact. And it was one of those things that we threw together. And I thought it went really well when we were in Impact. I was excited, I think like — the chemistry we had was kind of natural. Because he and I were friends, so what we do on camera is just the same thing we do off camera, but they gave us this opportunity to play with it a little bit. When he came here, I think MVP was really just coming to do maybe a MVP Lounge, I think it was a favor from Rey, or a favor from somebody for an opportunity so he could get in there. He had a son, and he wanted his son to see him under the lights one time.

“And then when he came in, Paul came over to me, Paul Heyman came over to me. And he was like, ‘What do you think about MVP?’ I was like, ‘it’s a no-brainer.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I would like to work with MVP. At what capacity, what are we gonna do?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know, I think it’ll be good.’ And then every week after that, people kept coming up to me kind of saying something, but I didn’t know what it was gonna be. So I was always for it. Like I said, me and MVP are really good friends, and whatever we do is more natural. Which is contradicting to anything I did before. So I was completely for it. And I think right now, it’s working really well, and I think it’s gonna be go much better.”

On his work with MVP in TNA: “Yeah, we started The Beat Down Clan. It was me, MVP, and Kenny King. And the chemistry between the three of us was perfect. Because Kenny King was kind of like that, like ‘Fire, fire, fire. MVP was the one talking, I was the one with my arms crossed, ready to smash someone.”

On the original goal for the group: “I think what was supposed to happen, when we first got together. I think it was supposed to be me, MVP, and Kenny King. MVP was running the mic, he was running his mouth, and he was going for the title. I think it was something where me and Kenny King were supposed to help him get the title.

“But then MVP goes to the UK and does some independent show. And he blows out his knee, or something. And we were already running, so they were like ‘We got to put the title on Bobby.’ And I was like, ‘You guys should have thought that from the beginning.’ But they didn’t, and it worked out well.”

