Bobby Lashley Pitched a Depression Weight Gain Storyline to Vince McMahon, Talks Triple H Taking Over

Bobby Lashley recently revealed that he previously pitched a storyline to Vince McMahon involving gaining weight gain due to depression. Lashley was on a recent episode of Notsam Wrestlingh and talked about the storyline pitch as well as the changeover from McMahon to Triple H. You can check out the highlights below:

“You know, I told Vince a year ago, I think. A year or two ago, I told him, I said ‘I want to do this character.’ He said, ‘What is it?’ [I] said, ‘If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, 70 pounds, and just be fat. And then be a completely different character. And then have somebody like an MVP or somebody that’s on my side kind of like pull me back, and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.'”

On Vince McMahon’s reaction: “He said, There’s no way you can do that!’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can do it’… I’m gonna try [to pitch it to Triple H].”

On the changeover from Vince to Triple H: “I mean, it is a little different because I haven’t worked with Triple H as much. But I like the ideals that he has, he has a lot of good ideas and he’s throwing some stuff out there and he’s always somebody, [that’s] easy to talk to. Hopefully the relationship stays good. You don’t know when somebody else comes in, you know? He has his people that he’s been working with, and you know those people have been highlighted on the show as you can see coming forward. But I think he knows that, and I gotta believe Vince is behind something. And I know he’s [Triple H] been a part of everything leading up into it, so he understands you know who’s been doing the work for the roster for the past several years. And I know he’s not going to push anybody to the side.

“So I mean, I’m a quiet person. I don’t ask for much. I try to work my way into things. So I mean, if he admires the work that I do, then he’s going to keep me on. If he doesn’t, then you’ll see less of me. Hopefully there’s not less of me. [laughs]”

