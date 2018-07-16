wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Proclaims He’s The New Big Dog, Randy Orton Makes an Impact on Jeff Hardy, Total Bellas Highlights
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Following his win over Roman Reigns at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Bobby Lashley is proclaiming that he’s the new big dog…
I came into your yard and took it over. There's a new big dog. #ExtremeRules
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 16, 2018
– Randy Orton returned at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, and made an impact… on Jeff Hardy’s testicles…
– Here are highlights from last night’s Total Bellas…