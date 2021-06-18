Bobby Lashley Promises ‘Something Crazy’ For WWE Hell in a Cell Match With Drew McIntyre

In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Lashley promised that ‘something crazy’ will happen at WWE Hell in a Cell, when he faces Drew McIntyre in the match of the same name. Here are highlights:

On their parallel journeys to the top in WWE: “I think our journeys are a little different, but I do feel kind of the same with him. Me and Drew, before we were feuding last year, we were tagging together. Every time we would tag, we had a different kind of energy out there. We were going against The Shield and going against a bunch of different tag teams. The energy level was high because we both felt the same. We both left [WWE] when we left and coming back, you could see the amount of hunger we had coming back. We changed, got in better shape, worked our asses off to get back so that when we got back, we still had that hunger of greatness in the business. We didn’t just come back to be another guy. That’s why this match is so special because it’s putting yourself in Hell in a Cell and seeing who is willing to do whatever it takes for that title.”

On if he’s asked anyone for advice on the Hell in a Cell match: “No [laughs]. I don’t want to know. It’s one of those things where you know it’s going to be painful. When I come back on Monday, I know my body is going to be in shambles because it’s going to be rough. I’m a student of the game, so I watch a lot of film. I’ve watched what people have done before. I watch for the tricks because you might need to pull out tricks in any fight. I’m trying to strategize the best that I can so that I come out victorious. At the end of the day, it’s going to be very painful and people want to have those moments. Those moments are what hurt you and beat your body up, but it does prove your want and will. I don’t want to know how bad it is, I’m just going to grit my teeth and take it.”

On their match in the cage: “More tools. It’s going to be crazy. Drew and I had a crazy match without Hell in a Cell. Now, with no DQ and weapons and Hell in a Cell, it’s going to be insane. It’s one of those things that I want in my career. You want those big matches, to have a Mania match, SummerSlam is coming up. All these different events that signify and are big glory points that you have throughout your career, being in that cell is one of them. Something crazy is going to happen. I don’t know what he’s going to be or who it’s going to be on, but there is going to be crazy stuff and fireworks and people being carried out of the cell. At the end of the day, you’re going to see people that are hungry for greatness in this business.”