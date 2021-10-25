wrestling / News

Bobby Lashley Pulled From WWE Signing Today

October 25, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Lashley WWE Raw

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from a planned autograph signing today in Houston, Texas. He had been set for a signing and meet & greet at a Cricket Wireless event. The Street Profits will now take his place. There’s no word on why Lashley is no longer appearing. It’s possible he’s simply selling the match with Goldberg from Crown Jewel last week.

