Bobby Lashley Pulled From WWE Signing Today
October 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley has been pulled from a planned autograph signing today in Houston, Texas. He had been set for a signing and meet & greet at a Cricket Wireless event. The Street Profits will now take his place. There’s no word on why Lashley is no longer appearing. It’s possible he’s simply selling the match with Goldberg from Crown Jewel last week.
Bobby Lashley is unable to attend the @CricketWireless Meet & Greet on Monday, but The Street Profits are coming through! Come see @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins in Houston! https://t.co/k87dKDkDJZ pic.twitter.com/DytRNDo1dS
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2021
